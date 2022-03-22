4 Disney Employees Arrested for Human Trafficking

Breitbart -by John Nolte

The following might help to explain why so many Disney employees oppose Florida’s “Don’t-Groom-Little-Kids” bill.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Wednesday announced the arrest of 108 people as part of “Operation March Sadness 2,” a six-day undercover operation. One of the Disney employees was a 27-year-old man who worked as a lifeguard at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Judd said. That man allegedly sent sexual images of himself and graphic sexual messages to an undercover detective who was posing online as a 14-year-old girl, Judd said. Another Disney employee arrested was a 24-year-old man who worked at the Cosmic Restaurant. Other Disney employees arrested were a 45-year-old IT worker and a 27-year-old software developer, Judd said.

Gee, I simply can’t imagine why people like that would oppose a bill that prohibits sexualizing kids aged four to eight in the classroom.

Disney employees are so angry that Florida’s public schools won’t be allowed to groom little kids on their behalf. These perverts are staging a walkout because Disney’s new CEO didn’t do enough to ensure prepubescent kids ARE groomed in the classroom and behind the backs of parents…

After all, how are you going to talk a 14-year-old kid into having sex with you if he/she wasn’t properly groomed in kindergarten?

Altogether, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 108 in this six-day undercover operation called “Operation March Sadness 2,” four — four! — were Disney staffers. So in all of Polk County, which has a population of over 750,000 people, Disney employees made up nearly four percent of those caught in a human trafficking sweep.

Does anyone believe that four percent of those employed in Polk County work for Disney?

I think you see where I’m going here….

So just keep in mind, y’all, that THE entertainment company for American children is a hotbed of sickos and perverts who want kids aged 4-8 sexualized in the classroom. And it also appears to be a company with the kind of environment that attracts “accused human traffickers,” including those targeting children.

When you see Disney’s CEO groveling and apologizing for opposing a bill that protects little kids from being sexually groomed, that tells you exactly what’s going on inside that sick company.

Hey, remember when we were told, Gays just want to be married. What’s wrong with that?

And then do you remember how those of us who warned you about the slippery slope were attacked as alarmists?

Well, now you got Drag Queen Story Hours in public libraries aimed at your kids. You have mentally ill men sharing locker rooms with your daughters. You have gay porn being taught in grade schools. And you have the Walt Disney Company opposing the prohibition of grooming little kids.

We just want to get married! We just want to be like everyone else! We just want to be left alone!

And now the left is looking to normalize abusing small children with chemical castration and sexual propaganda.

Toldjaso.

They’re after our kids and our church.

That was always the goal.

Always.

