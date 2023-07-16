86% of Children Suffered an Adverse Reaction to the Pfizer Covid Vaccine in Clinical Trial

By Patrick Webb – The Leading Report

On May 10, 2021, the FDA authorized the Pfizer mRNA Covid vaccine for use in children 12 years of age and older in the USA. Following suit, the EMA has suggested that youngsters in the EU who are 12 years old and older receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Because of this, there is no reason to have any doubt that the MHRA will follow the FDA’s and EMA’s lead and likewise give the Pfizer vaccine emergency use authorization for use in children 12 years of age and older.

But did you know that according to Pfizer’s clinical trials on kids between the ages of 12 and 15, 86% of those who received at least one dose of the vaccine experienced mild to severe side effects?

On May 10, 2021, the FDA authorized the Pfizer mRNA Covid vaccine for use in children 12 years of age and older in the USA. Following suit, the EMA has suggested that youngsters in the EU who are 12 years old and older receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Because of this, there is no reason to have any doubt that the MHRA will follow the FDA’s and EMA’s lead and likewise give the Pfizer vaccine emergency use authorization for use in children 12 years of age and older.

But did you know that according to Pfizer’s clinical trials on kids between the ages of 12 and 15, 86% of those who received at least one dose of the vaccine experienced mild to severe side effects?

The information is publicly available and contained within an FDA fact sheet which can be viewed here (see page 25, table 5 on-wards).

Two tables in that data sheet provide worrisome information about the side effects and damage suffered by 12- to 15-year-old kids who had at least one dosage of the Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” (gene therapy).

Only 1,097 of the 1,127 children who received the first dosage of the mRNA vaccine also received the second dose, according to the tables. This fact alone begs the issue of why 30 kids did not receive a second dosage of the Pfizer vaccine, and we have our doubts about the answer’s aesthetics.

A startling 86% of the 1,127 kids who received the vaccine for the first time had a negative reaction. A startling 78.9% of the 1,097 kids who received a second dosage of the vaccine had an unfavorable reaction.

20.3% of the 1,127 children who received the Pfizer vaccine’s first dose and 39.3% of the 1,097 children who received it twice both reported fever, according to Table 6 in the FDA fact sheet.

Sixty-six percent of the kids who received the second dose also felt fatigued, compared to another 60.1% of the kids who received the first dose.

A headache was also experienced by an additional 55.3% of the kids who received the first dose and 64.5% of the kids who got the second dose.

Chills were also experienced by 27.6% of the children who received the first dose, and by 41.5% of the children who received the second dose. Vomiting occurred in 2.8% of the children who received the first dose and 2.6% of the children who received the second dose.

Diarrhea is the FDA’s final specified adverse reaction. 8.0% of the 1,127 kids who got the first dosage experienced diarrhea. 5.9% of the 1,097 kids who received a second dosage of the medication developed diarrhea.

It’s alarming to see that the trial was permitted to continue and that the same kids received a second dosage of the vaccine despite the fact that 86% of them had reported an adverse reaction after the first dose.

The FDA report also mentions that 0.04% experienced an extremely serious adverse event, but it doesn’t elaborate on the specific types of reactions that took place. 0.04% might seem insignificant, but let’s put it in context. There are roughly 4 million kids in the UK between the ages of 12 and 15 years old. According to the study, 1,600 children might experience a very serious adverse reaction after receiving just one dosage of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine which could also include death.

We should expect to see that number rise to about 5,200 if this is subsequently extended to children under the age of 12 and a similar rate of extremely serious adverse reactions happens.

However, it is important to remember that the study found that 86% of recipients experienced a negative reaction. This indicates that 3.4 million children aged 12 to 15 who receive just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine are likely to experience a negative reaction.

We are perplexed by how medical regulators came to the conclusion that the advantages of these experimental vaccines exceed the risks when we contrast this rate with the actual risk of children even mildly exhibiting the purported Covid-19 sickness.

And these are experimental vaccines, the FDA document even tells the public this in which it states the following –

‘The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is an unapproved vaccine that may prevent COVID-19. There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The FDA has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 12 years of age and older under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).‘

Additionally, the FDA affirms in its fact sheet that all Covid vaccines, including the Pfizer vaccine, are still undergoing clinical studies.

There could be serious and unexpected negative effects.

SOURCE: FDA