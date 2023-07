96% of U.S Climate Data Is Corrupted, Study Shows:

“A new study, Corrupted Climate Stations: The Official U.S. Surface Temperature Record Remains Fatally Flawed, finds approximately 96 percent of U.S. temperature stations used to measure climate change fail to meet what the… pic.twitter.com/gye5p1vKbb

— Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) July 26, 2023