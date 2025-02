WATCH: In addition to calling Operation Warp Speed an “extraordinary accomplishment,” RFK Jr. says he “supports” the measles and polio vaccines, recommends “that children follow the CDC schedule,” and will “support the CDC schedule” as HHS secretary, which includes HPV vaccines.… pic.twitter.com/yBH9x1VD3w

— Decensored News (@decensorednews) February 1, 2025