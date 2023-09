A Denver businessman, Jon Caldera says he’s had it with the homeless going number two around his business. In what he calls an act of civil disobedience he dumped human poop that he found outside his business on the steps of the Denver City and County Building and encourages all Denverites to do the same.

This is genius!! A Denver businessman, Jon Caldera says he's had it with the homeless going number two around his business. In what he calls an act of civil disobedience he dumped human poop that he found outside his business on the steps of the Denver City and County Building… pic.twitter.com/tn1kSCQeVj — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 26, 2023

