A male just won the Girls 200m Varsity in Sherwood, Oregon. He set a new record for the girls race.
These high school girls just had their dream stolen from them because the school is catering the delusions of a boy who pretends to be a girl.
He is a cheater.
Video :… pic.twitter.com/DzQZ7fN5kv
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 14, 2024
Posted: April 14, 2024
Categories: Videos
One thought on “A male just won the Girls 200m Varsity in Sherwood, Oregon. He set a new record for the girls race.”
A betting man:
https://twitter.com/LeilaniDowding/status/1779054133003128915
.