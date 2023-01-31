A message to the Parasites

I have a message to you incorporated jew-ass sucking parasites who have tried to post comments to create the perception that Fromthetrenchesworldreport.com has passed away with Laura. Laura always kept meticulous records which I have maintained and which my son and daughter-in-law have affirmed. I can now operate the website and broadcast so your dream of “no more Trenches” is erroneous and I will be making a point to identify you as the incorporated government piss ants that you are. The the Trenchers; as you can imagine, I have a lot that I need to take care of, but I will be working tirelessly to do so. I will not be able to post as frequently as Laura was able because of my other responsibilities associated with the site, but I will post as frequently as possible and broadcast. The Trenches have never been for pussies and it will remain active until the day the absolute unalienable law of December 15th, 1791 has is once again the law of this land. Laura was a genius, and this is a fact. My entire family are also geniuses and her computer is connected with them. So, you fucking parasites… get ready, because you are fixing to get what is coming to you. To the Trenchers, I cannot thank you all personally until I get affairs settled and am caught up, but I love every one of you and Laura loved you too. We will not let you down. God damn the parasites. Death to the international corporate mafia, we will prevail.

Henry