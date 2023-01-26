I would like to thank you for your support and patience as I begin to navigate the operation and management of the website and broadcast without Laura. As many of you know, Laura has built this website from scratch and has been responsible for all of the day-to-day operations from its inception. I am at present learning her systems for basic operations and comment moderation, so until I have mastered the process, there may be some delays in approving your comments and adding new posts.
We will be back to normal operations as soon as possible, as Laura would have insisted.
Thank you for your continued support,
Henry Shivley
3 thoughts on “A Message From Henry”
Thank you Henry. One day at time man.
Will continue supporting this platform of true speech as long as we are all able.
God bless, Norm
As Norm said, thank you. If there ever was a man who could put on the shoes Laura wore and fill them with the same diligence, fervor, love for freedom and hate for our oppressors, it is you. No one knew her goal more than you. Please stay the fight but at the pace you can. No matter what, you are loved and respected every bit the same as Laura. I am grateful for what you do and your family is first and foremost and I know that is why you wake up swinging.
So sorry for your loss Henry and we all love you.