A Message From Henry

I would like to thank you for your support and patience as I begin to navigate the operation and management of the website and broadcast without Laura. As many of you know, Laura has built this website from scratch and has been responsible for all of the day-to-day operations from its inception. I am at present learning her systems for basic operations and comment moderation, so until I have mastered the process, there may be some delays in approving your comments and adding new posts.

We will be back to normal operations as soon as possible, as Laura would have insisted.

Thank you for your continued support,

Henry Shivley