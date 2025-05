⚡️🇺🇸🇮🇱JUST IN:

A New York woman says she’s willing to testify after being assaulted outside a Brooklyn synagogue hosting Israeli Minister Ben Gvir.

Pro-Israel supporters surrounded her, beat her, and threatened rape while shouting racial slurs.

Credit: @DropSiteNews https://t.co/siuXAnfn18 pic.twitter.com/T6fv8NQrfi

