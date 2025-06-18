A Ukrainian woman in Tel Aviv denied entry to bunker as she’s not Jewish
"They told us, 'We’re not obligated to let you in; there's not enough space.' So much for Israeli solidarity," she says. pic.twitter.com/RIiNBwIK7q
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) June 18, 2025
ROLMFAO!!! Hahahaha!!!
Welcome to the party, pal!!
Reminds me of that line in the movie, Spy game with Robert Redford and Brad Pitt.
Robert Redford as Nathan Muir to Brad Pitt as Tom Bishop:
“Nathan Muir: Don’t “ever” risk your life for an asset. If it comes down to you or them… send flowers.“
That says it all in this scenario. When it comes between your ass and someone else’s, all bets and good will are off, especially when it comes to the Zionists.