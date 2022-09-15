The Bank of International Settlements general manager Agustin Carstens stating boldly they will have "absolute technological control" over your personal spending under Central Bank Digital Currencies.
In other words, Carstens is introducing total-totalitarianism. pic.twitter.com/aCcRy9V5N7
— Michael O'Fallon – Sovereign Nations (@SovMichael) September 12, 2022
Posted: September 15, 2022
Categories: Videos
One thought on ““Absolute technological control” over your personal spending under Central Bank Digital Currencies”
Yes, this is the goal they think they will achieve!! I would bury some silver or gold .. coffee can! Dont fckg bury when your drinking!!LOL