After destroying American society, the CDC admits natural immunity works better than COVID jabs

News Target – by Lance D Johnson

After two and a half years of weaponizing public health messages and destroying the very fabric of society, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has decided that natural immunity works better than the COVID jabs. The CDC is now promoting an “anti-vax” message that they aggressively censored, disparaged and attacked since 2000. The CDC updated their guidelines in August 2022, asking for the vaccinated and the unvaccinated to be treated equally throughout society.

Since the beginning of the covid-19 scandal, the CDC lied about the immune system, natural exposure and available treatments, while declaring the unvaxxed “public health threats” and threatening their very participation in society.

Good people, from teachers and nurses, to police officers and service members, lost their jobs for not taking a fake vaccine or submitting to coercive bodily mandates. The oh-so unifying Biden administration ridiculed, mocked and fired Americans, threatening their body autonomy rights and their individual beliefs every step of the way. The Biden government even worked with social media companies to censor Americans. Now the CDC admits these people were right and along.

Due to the unlawful actions of the CDC, the fearless pure bloods have had to endure significant attacks against their livelihoods, their careers and their education. With each passing day, as natural immunity proves superior to COVID jabs, the enduring pure bloods find solace in their spirit and a greater sense of self-respect, purpose and dignity.

Social distancing, masks and isolation were a useless waste of time, harmful to society at large

The vast majority of the population was better off exposed to their natural environment and one another. The asinine six-foot social distancing rule that pervaded society did nothing but traumatize and impart mass mental illness, misleading an entire swath of the population into a state of germaphobia, hypochondria psychosis.

All of the CDC’s isolationist mitigation efforts turned out to be ineffective and harmful, but even worse, the premise for implementing these behavioral controls and mandates was built on lies about human immunity. The CDC should have been promoting a strong immune system from the start, so that a vast majority of the population would have lived normally and garnered natural immunity.

Instead, the CDC focused on the germ theory, making people afraid of something that was always going to be out of their control. The CDC gave people the illusion that they were in control over pathogens, and this neurotic control was pushed onto others who did not consent to these diseased mindsets and abusive edicts. The truth is, no one was saved by shutdowns, travel restrictions, asymptomatic testing or masks. People were only harmed, as church assembly was shuttered, as God was mocked in the streets by rioters, looters, murderers. People were killed by hospital protocol, as families were separated, as holding hands and praying was barred, as deadly protocol was pushed onto patients. Children were mentally and physically harmed, as parental rights were subjugated. In the war against natural immunity, the CDC forced masks onto children’s faces while delaying their learning and destroying team sports. All this was done to rush an experimental vaccination program into existence, one that wrought more health issues on the population.

From the very start of the covid-19 scandal, the CDC was an immune system denier and consistently attacked any behavior or lifestyle that promoted a healthy immune response. Thanks to the CDC’s malicious guidance, families were torn apart, individuals were locked down and did not receive proper treatment for a variety of illnesses and chronic diseases. Thanks to the CDC, businesses were shuttered, education was made into a mockery of mental and physical abuse, depression, anxiety, and suicide became acceptable side effects while efficacious, antiviral treatments were withheld from patients — all to push an experimental jab that has failed and turned out to kill more people than all other vaccines combined.

