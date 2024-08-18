Alabama allowing mothers to abandon their newborns and DUMP BABIES in boxes.

By Oli London

The boxes, allow mothers to anonymously dump their children in a box within 45 days of birth.

In 2023, Alabama expanded its Safe Haven Law to include baby boxes installed on exterior walls of hospitals and at local fire stations that are equipped with emergency personnel on-site 24/7.

Once the baby is placed inside the baby box, an alarm inside will alert medics on site.

Medics then do an initial examination before transferring the infant to a local hospital for further treatment. The baby is then handed over to child protective services.

Source: Alabama Political Reporter

Alabama allowing mothers to abandon their newborns and DUMP BABIES in boxes. The boxes, allow mothers to anonymously dump their children in a box within 45 days of birth. In 2023, Alabama expanded its Safe Haven Law to include baby boxes installed on exterior walls of… pic.twitter.com/srZyLpupxj — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 13, 2024