All Four “Pillars Of Civilization” Are Under Attack By An “Anti-Human Death-Cult”; Shellenberger, Carlson Unload On Global Elites

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

As world leaders gathered over the weekend for the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, they faced an uncomfortable reality check from the conference president Sultan Al Jaber, who stated, “there is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says that the phase-out of fossil fuel is what’s going to achieve 1.5C,” warning that their fossil-fuel policies would “take the world back into caves.”

Nevertheless, no lesser mind than Vice President Kamala Harris pledged another $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund at the summit, seeking to help developing countries adapt to the “climate crisis” as well as decreasing fossil fuel production, according to CNN.

The cult-like worship of (and escalation of) these policies is what led to tonight’s discussion between Tucker Carlson and Michael Shellenberger, author of the must-read “Apocalypse Never”, highlighting the increasingly obvious disconnect between global elites and the general public – most specifically in the context of environmental policies.

“We know that the pillars of civilization are cheap energy, meritocracy, Law and Order, and free speech and all four of those pillars are currently under attack,” warns Shellenberger in his typically erudite and fact-based manner.

The hypocrisy is simply Orwellian.

As Shellenberger recently wrote on his Public substack, flying on private jets to a climate conference to announce plans to make energy even more expensive for working people is bread-and-circuses, except there’s no bread, and the circus consists of rich people celebrating their wealth, morality, and superiority.

Carlson begins by pointing out that the drastic climate change policies are “fundamentally nonsense,” asking Shellenberger just how long this “posturing” of environmentalism can go on:

“We’re watching people push an Orthodoxy at increasing volume with increasing hysteria and with increasingly severe penalties for disagreeing…what is that?”

Shellenberger replies:

“Global Elites used to pretend to care about people but they’re not even pretending anymore…”

Adding that that cheap energy was “currently under attack,” explaining how it directly affects “modern civilization”:

“you start with cheap energy, but you can’t maintain modern civilization without cheap energy.”

He argues that “environmentalism used to have a kind of utopian positive side – that’s all gone.”

Sadly, but clearly, the two highlight the fact that financial interests are behind the push for renewable energy sources, claiming that oligarchs and political figures are promoting expensive and inefficient energy sources to control energy markets.

This is particularly clear from the detrimental influence of the ESG movement on the oil and gas industry.

Simply put, the current environmentalist movement has become nihilistic and anti-human.

“So,” the journalist continues, “the attack on cheap energy is truly an attack on modern civilization and it should frighten us and we should be aware to, and alive to it.“

Shellenberger concludes with perhaps the most poignant thought of the whole discussion:

“What gives me hope is that I think it’s finally becoming obvious to people that it’s a scam… …and that the people that are pushing this really hate civilization, or at least they hate civilization for others. They want it only for themselves and that they’re in the grip of a really dogmatic cult philosophy. I mean, I think it’s fair to call it a death cult at this point, when you’re stifling energy supplies that are necessary to keep people alive… I don’t know what else to call it other than an anti-human death cult.”

Carlson replies:

“that’s right. It’s not environmentalism. It’s the snarling face of tyranny.”

Watch the full interview below: