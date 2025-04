🚨🇪🇺 “Mrs von der Leyen wants money for war – she wants to convert private savings into investments”

“All of Europes saving accounts are to be plundered for the war in Ukraine”

“This Woman must never be given access to people’s savings”

“All the incriminating messages on… pic.twitter.com/LFUMCDJIDS

— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 10, 2025