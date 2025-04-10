Far-left Oregon radio host Oregon radio host sentenced to 50 years in prison for abducting, sexually abusing child

By Andy Ngo and Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

An Oregon man has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for abducting and sexually abusing a Canadian child he met online. Noah Whitefield Madrano, 43, of Gladstone, was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to criminal charges in January. Madrano was a leftist radio host and producer at Portland’s self-described “anti-fascism” station KBOO-FM at the time of his arrest in 2022. The Department of Justice announced his sentence in a press release.

Court documents state that Madrano traveled to Canada in May 2022 to meet a child he had met online through a music creation social media platform. After arriving in Canada, Madrano took the child to a hotel room, sexually abused the victim, and recorded the abuse. He returned to Canada a few weeks later. On June 24, 2022, Madrano abducted the child from outside a school and took the victim to another hotel room, where he sexually abused the child for several days and recorded videos of his abuse. On July 1, 2022, Madrano hid the minor victim in the trunk of his vehicle and drove back to Oregon.

After returning to Oregon, Madrano took the victim to a hotel room and continued to sexually abuse the child, according to court documents. FBI special agents and Oregon City police officers entered the hotel room on July 2, 2022, and found Madrano inside with the victim. He was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County jail while the child was taken into protective custody, reunited with her parents, and returned to Canada.

Madrano pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a child and transporting a child with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity on January 13, 2025, after a federal grand jury in Portland indicted him on September 21, 2022. In addition to a 50-year prison term followed by a lifetime of supervised release, Madrano has been ordered by a federal judge to pay a $5,000 fine and restitution to the victim.

“The US Attorney’s Office thanks the FBI special agents and Oregon City police officers who rescued the victim in Oregon and brought the defendant to justice,” said William M. Narus, Acting US Attorney for the District of Oregon, in a press release. “This sentence is a result of the extraordinary efforts of the victim, the victim’s family, their community, and law enforcement here and in Canada.”

FBI Portland Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Olson added: “The persistence with which Madrano pursued his heinous crimes – traveling internationally on multiple occasions to victimize a child he met online and ultimately smuggling that victim across an international border- speaks to how predatory his actions genuinely were. Madrano will be in his mid-nineties when he is eligible for supervised release. His removal from our communities benefits everyone.”

A 2022 Post Millennial investigation revealed that Madrano had a history of fantasizing about pedophilia on social media. According to a post on his now-deleted X account, formerly Twitter, Madrano had written at the time, “I put my tiny c-k into little kid’s hands & mouths to make it seem bigger than it really is.” The profile banner on his account featured a nude child. Additionally, Madrano’s YouTube account under the username “Madnana42” included content suggesting an interest in violent sexual abuse of minors, as depicted in a playlist on the account titled, “Videos of teenagers literally getting raped.”



The banner on Madrano’s now-deleted account appears to have shown a nude child. (The image is censored by TPM.)

Madrano, who uses male, female, and nonbinary pronouns, produced and co-hosted the monthly “Sub-Human Intellect Theater” (S.H.I.T.) performance at KBOO-FM, Portland’s far-left, self-described Antifa radio station. He had been with the radio station for over a decade and served as its program committee chairperson from 2012 to 2014. In 2012, he created a show with the slogan “Making radio sound like child’s play.” Karen Green, the show’s current co-host, deleted all her social media accounts after the arrest of Madrano.

This case was investigated by FBI Portland’s Child Exploitation Task Force (CETF) with assistance from the Oregon City Police Department, the Gladstone Police Department, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, the Edmonton Police Service, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. It was prosecuted by Mira Chernick, Assistant US Attorney for the District of Oregon.