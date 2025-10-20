Amazon Web Services goes down taking Ring security systems, hundreds of other sites with it

By Thomas Stevenson – The Postmillennial

An outage of Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday morning knocked out many different online services such as Zoom, Roblox, Ring security systems and others. The e-commerce giant, which has its own online services arm, provides many remote computing services to governments around the world as well as for many different companies.

As dozens of online services went down around the world, such as Signal, Elon Musk took aim as AWS, talking about the potential of messaging on X. “The messages are fully encrypted with no advertising hooks or strange ‘AWS dependencies’ such that I can’t read your messages even if someone put a gun to my head. You can also do file transfers and audio/video calls.” he said as he shared a post from account DogeDesigner who said, “Switch to X chat.”

Musk also commented on a report that said AWS’ CEO has said that AI is producing 75 percent of the company’s code.

According to the website Down Detector, which tracks reports of online service outages, AWS as well as other online services such as The New York Times, Roblox, Fortnite, Ring security systems, Zoom, Blink security systems, Venmo, and several others all had reports of outages.

Third party Amazon sellers also reported having issues signing into their accounts during the early morning hours during the outage.

After services began to go back online, AWS said in a statement, “The underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS Service operations are succeeding normally now.”

“Some requests may be throttled while we work toward full resolution. Additionally, some services are continuing to work through a backlog of events such as Cloudtrail and Lambda,” AWS added.