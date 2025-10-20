Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir:
"Now that we have received the hostages, we must return to war and open the gates of hell upon Gaza."
This is Israel pic.twitter.com/6a5ncWlZPK
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) October 20, 2025
