Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir: "​Now that we have received the hostages, we must return to war and open the gates of hell upon Gaza." This is Israel pic.twitter.com/6a5ncWlZPK — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) October 20, 2025

