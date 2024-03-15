American Airlines Boeing 777 Makes Emergency Landing At LAX After ‘Suspected Mechanical Issue’

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

A Boeing aircraft operated by American Airlines was forced to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. Thankfully, nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

According to local outlet KTLA, the incident was blamed on a “possible mechanical issue.”

The flight, which was headed to Los Angeles from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, safely landed at LAX on Runway 25 around 8:45 p.m., a spokesman for American Airlines told the outlet.

Passengers safely exited the aircraft through the jet bridge after it pulled into LAX. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Reports had circulated that the plane had sustained a blown-out tire, though the airline spokesman only cited the pilot’s claim of a “possible mechanical issue,” according to KTLA.

The latest incident follows a string of troubling incidents involving Boeing aircraft in recent weeks. Last week, a tire fell off of a United Airlines flight as it was leaving San Francisco. Footage of the landing gear falling from the plane as it ascended went viral on social media.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing at LAX, which it did without any injuries.

On Monday, another United flight was forced to make an emergency landing after the Boeing 777-300 aircraft suffered a midair fuel leak.

On Tuesday, Boeing announced that the company will be implementing weekly compliance checks for every 737 work area in an internal memo to employees. The company also intends to conduct additional equipment audits to address the issues.

Last week, a former Boeing quality inspector who worked with the company for more than three decades was found dead in the parking lot of his South Carolina hotel. John Barnett’s death has been ruled a suicide after he was found dead from a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound.

Barnett had provided his first testimony in a bombshell lawsuit against the company, according to the Charleston County coroner.