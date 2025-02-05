American Farmer openly admitting he hires illegal migrants and is now mad his workers aren’t showing up because of ICE
“Only 5 pickers showed up this morning to harvest his sweet potatoes. Farmer Keith Smith saw possible ruin the loss of his half million dollar crop — 200 acres… pic.twitter.com/GPCn2KiCnb
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 4, 2025
One thought on “American Farmer openly admitting he hires illegal migrants and is now mad his workers aren’t showing up because of ICE”
They make machines that do this. Sweet potatoe harvest season is about 40 days long so 20 workers @ $100/day = $80,000. Crop value $500,000 = $420,000. Sure there’s overhead expenses but I wouldn’t complain about 420k for watching potatoes grow. Machines don’t shit in the fields causing disease.
Hangman