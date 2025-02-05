American Farmer openly admitting he hires illegal migrants and is now mad his workers aren’t showing up because of ICE

  1. They make machines that do this. Sweet potatoe harvest season is about 40 days long so 20 workers @ $100/day = $80,000. Crop value $500,000 = $420,000. Sure there’s overhead expenses but I wouldn’t complain about 420k for watching potatoes grow. Machines don’t shit in the fields causing disease.

