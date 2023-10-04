Americans are rightfully getting fed up with the government… “you work for us” pic.twitter.com/3eeZGB9pPZ
— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 4, 2023
Posted: October 4, 2023
One thought on “Americans are rightfully getting fed up with the government… “you work for us””
I see that some of the so-called ‘representatives’ have lately been issuing reports on the ‘abuse’ they are receiving from their constituents. Some ‘reps’ have said that they fear for their lives. One was afraid to go to the local grocery store and consequently shops the next town over. She also advised her daughter to go to a college some distance from the town they live in. This was/is bound to happen. When those who are supposed to help end up actively joining the enemy, there will be hell to pay.
But what’s to come? What unlawful ‘legislation’ will be passed? Will the public be shut out completely from these proceedings allowing for closed-door deals to become the norm? But really, that’s been the norm for many, many years. The Sunshine Laws are dead, and 99.9% percent of these people-in-power (false power) actively serve the system that is impoverishing, enslaving, and murdering us.
And who knows more about what it means to fear for one’s life than We-The-People? Ever the Eye of Sauron is on us, targeting us. Now the Eye is seeing us looking back at it and it knows we aren’t standing still.
