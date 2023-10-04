Baltimore Police Report Active Shooting at Morgan State University, Multiple Victims

By Kyle Becker – Trending Political News

The Baltimore Police Department has responded promptly to reports of an “active shooter situation” in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, which is in close proximity to the university.

Authorities launched an investigation following a report of gunfire near Morgan State University on Tuesday night.

In a recent social media update, the police have urged everyone to seek shelter and avoid the area. Additionally, Baltimore Police have confirmed that several individuals have sustained injuries, though their conditions remain unknown at this time.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Thurgood Marshall Apartments and in close proximity to the Northeast District Police Station. It remains unclear whether any suspects are in custody at this point.