Americans have had enough in New York. Democrats are against more migrants coming to their neighborhoods.

🔊… 🚨🚨🚨

Citizens are being detained who are blocking migrants who enter New York, and all heck is breaking loose.

This is what happens when you have zero border… pic.twitter.com/BmGx8NQLyQ

— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 21, 2023