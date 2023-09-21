Americans have had enough in New York. Democrats are against more migrants coming to their neighborhoods.
🔊… 🚨🚨🚨
Citizens are being detained who are blocking migrants who enter New York, and all heck is breaking loose.
This is what happens when you have zero border… pic.twitter.com/BmGx8NQLyQ
— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 21, 2023
Posted: September 21, 2023
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Americans have had enough in New York. Democrats are against more migrants coming to their neighborhoods.”
And they say twitter doesn’t censor……
File not found
Revolution won’t be televised.