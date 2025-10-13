An Israeli journalist:
" I'm unable to sleep at night if I do not see houses being destroyed in Gaza— I want to see more of them destroyed…."
Now you decide who are the human animals pic.twitter.com/HnHjIRirKM
— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) October 12, 2025
The demonry is flaunting itself.
Ugly is particularly ugly when it brags of its cruelty.
