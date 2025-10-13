More Than 200 Bodies Dug Out of the Gaza Rubble Since Ceasefire Went Into Effect

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Rescue workers in Gaza have recovered more than 200 bodies of Palestinians killed by the IDF from the rubble and from areas they were previously unable to access since the ceasefire went into effect on Friday, and Israeli troops pulled back from certain areas.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its death toll update on Sunday that at least 117 bodies were recovered over the previous 24-hour period. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, where ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this time,” the ministry said.

On Saturday, the ministry said that at least 116 bodies were recovered over the previous 24 hours. Gaza’s Civil Defense said that around 9,500 Palestinians are reported missing, and most are presumed to be dead under the rubble.

A drone view shows the destruction in a residential neighborhood following the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the area, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Gaza City, October 12, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer

As of Sunday, the Health Ministry’s violent death toll has reached 67,806, and the number of wounded has reached 170,066, meaning at a minimum, 237,872 Palestinians have been killed or injured in Gaza since Israel unleashed its genocidal campaign following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. The figure represents more than 10% of Gaza’s pre-war population of 2.3 million.

Studies have shown the Health Ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount by as much as 40%, which means the real violent death toll could be around 100,000. The estimate doesn’t factor in deaths caused by the Israeli siege due to starvation, disease, the destruction of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure, and other factors, figures that could take years to determine.

Aid deliveries into Gaza are expected to surge as a result of the signing of the ceasefire deal, under which at least 600 trucks are supposed to enter the Strip per day, the minimum the UN says is needed to bring relief to Palestinians who have been starving under the Israeli siege. Back in August, the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) and the US-funded Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS Net) determined that famine was taking place in Gaza City and likely in northern Gaza.

The famine declaration didn’t stop Israel’s plans to launch a major offensive on Gaza City, which continued until last week. The IDF has damaged or destroyed at least 83% of the buildings in Gaza City, and more than 500,000 Palestinians have returned to the area since the ceasefire went into effect to find total devastation.

Hamas is expected to release all remaining Israeli captives on Monday in exchange for thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli jails.