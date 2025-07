An Israeli soldier: “We’re looking for babies, but there are no babies left. I killed a girl, she was 12—but I’m looking for a baby.”

— And yet the West still tries to paint this as “the most moral army. Meanwhile, This is the reality of these blood hungry peoples pic.twitter.com/TucZoGeTIL

— Zohran Mamdani (@zohranmamdani) July 22, 2025