Posted: December 27, 2021 Categories: Videos Anderson cooper suggests withholding people's social security if they don't take the vax https://twitter.com/larrysilverson/status/1474603589201010688
2 thoughts on “Anderson cooper suggests withholding people’s social security if they don’t take the vax”
I heard Anderson Cooper has dirt on Hillary Clinton , and because she hasn’t paid him the 10 billion he demanded yet , that he’s going to ….
Another “But of course!” moment, French accent or not…and didn’t Kill Bates suggest the same thing a few months ago? It most likely WILL HAPPEN SOON at some point; after all, SS will likely be broke by 2030 anyway, and the only way they can keep it going is to take away what us unvaxxed have put into the system over a working lifetime, and we must be financially prepared for when or if it happens.