Apparently it’s illegal to be up at 2am now pic.twitter.com/RF2rLDP8nU
— Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) June 18, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Apparently it’s illegal to be up at 2am now pic.twitter.com/RF2rLDP8nU
— Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) June 18, 2024
2 thoughts on “Apparently it’s illegal to be up at 2am now”
Communism knocking on your door at 2 a.m. Profound infringement!! This vid says “Part 1.” Where is Part 2? I want to know how this played out. Suspicion is not Probable Cause.
.
Haven’t watched it all yet, but here’s more of how things went:
Corrupt Cops Break Into Innocent Man’s Business And REFUSE To Leave!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLCa3wp-hFc&ab_channel=AudittheAudit
.