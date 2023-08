Approximately every 10 hours a person in San Francisco dies of a fentanyl overdose.

The majority of fentanyl trafficked into the US is coming from Mexican cartels.

In 2022 the DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American!#confrontthecartels #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/pytsBLNW3U

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 30, 2023