https://twitter.com/CapitolPolice/status/1575088907322294273
https://twitter.com/VinceLattanzio/status/1574951875790532608
https://twitter.com/librarycongress/status/1575140865324027906
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
https://twitter.com/CapitolPolice/status/1575088907322294273
https://twitter.com/VinceLattanzio/status/1574951875790532608
https://twitter.com/librarycongress/status/1575140865324027906
2 thoughts on “Are these to mock he who is credited with writing our Bill of Rights!!”
That’s what happens when you fill a hefty bag with 400 lbs of yogurt and let it curdle. The gasses escape and if a joo finds it, it’ll find a way to exploit it for its own gain.
Can’t help it. I feel totally disrespected by this. And I can’t stop thinking about the 200 year old flute made of crystal. What if she dropped it?!!!
The flute is in the wrong hands. I know who I’d give it to if it were in my power to do so.
On a side note… I wonder in George Mason’s fingerprints are on the flute.
🙂
.