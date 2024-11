Ari Emanuel (next to Musk at UFC 309) agent of Elon Musk who brokered the Twitter takeover CEO of the biggest agency in Hollywood WME William Morris owner of the UFC and WWE dual citizen of US and Israel boss of UFC president Dana White… now ask yourselves, why is Donald Trump… pic.twitter.com/lZm5OLL7di

— SynCronus (@syncronus) November 17, 2024