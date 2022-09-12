Arizona LD 3 Republicans Declare National Days Of Prayer “So That Our Country May Be Worthy Of The Blessings Of The Covenant,” Citing General George Washington’s 1776 Orders

Gateway Pundit – by Jordan Conradson

The Legislative District 3 Republicans in Maricopa County, Arizona, have passed a resolution — with near unanimous support — to “ask all citizens of the United States of America to declare that on Friday, September 23, 2022, Friday October 21, 2022 and on Sunday November 6, 2022 will be days to steadfastly pray and observe the tenants of God so that our country may be worthy of the blessings of the Covenant; liberty, protection and prosperity”

Legislative District 3 is the largest district in Arizona, and over 400 people reportedly voted on this resolution.

“Whereas the upcoming General Election held on November 8th, 2022, will likely be the most important election held to protect our Constitutional Republic and the future of our country,” Americans shall pray that we get the right leaders in office.

This is the same Arizona Legislative District that censured the rogue FBI following their raid of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in search of documents that implicated them in numerous scandals, including the infamous Russiagate scandal. Prior to this, they also censured election fraudster and RINO Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates.

This also comes after Joe Biden’s vicious rhetoric against America First Patriots and threats toward gun-owning Americans with F-15 fighter jets.

The Tyrannical Biden Regime has attacked the American people, and grassroots Republicans are fighting back just as our Founders intended.

Citing George Washington’s May 15, 1776, General Orders and other records from the Revolutionary War era, Patriot KJ Kuchta introduced this resolution of prayer for our country to his LD 3 Republican colleagues. Only one nonbeliever sat out of the vote in opposition.

Kuchta later told The Gateway Pundit, “I am not trying to make this political.” However, he continued, “I think the Democratic Party of old has lost its way. They’ve lost their moral compass.”

“I think our founding fathers put this process in place, and God was central to that process. What I hope to accomplish is to remind people of the power of prayer, and if God is with us, who can be against us?” he continued.

When asked about his thoughts on President Trump, Kuchta said, “I was not a Trump fan when he first announced that he decided to run for office, but I believe that he has shown through examples and actions that he is a man of faith. He has invoked God’s power as well. The leadership that he’s shown has really made a difference in those four years that he served.”

Kuchta also told us, “the similarities are, we’re not fighting a physical war, but smartly, George Washington recognized that there was a spiritual war going on. He foresaw challenges for a nation, and when he first saw how we could be independent, he envisioned a world in America that has a covenant with God, but he also knew that over time, the evil one would creep in. The similarities from my perspective are that we are now at a time when it’s not just religion, but religion is under attack because it provides that moral compass about how we treat one another with dignity and respect, and respect for life.”

“He foresaw challenges for a nation, and when he first saw how we could be independent, he envisioned a world in America that has a covenant with God, but he also knew that over time, the Evil One would creep in,” Kuchta concluded.

Thursday September 8, 2022

Resolution From Legislative District 3 (LD3) Membership, of Maricopa County, Arizona requesting the following days of Prayer. WHEREAS the upcoming General Election held on November 8th, 2022, will likely be the most important election held to protect our Constitutional Republic and the future of our country. WHEREAS during important and consequential events in the history of the United States of America, American’s have come together to pray to our Creator and Almighty God that our country might be blessed with liberty, protection and prosperity. WHEREAS we have the following example put forth by General George Washington on May 15, 1776, who issued the following General Order to all in his command, which read: “Instant to be observed [on Friday the 17th) as a day of fasting, humiliation and prayer, humbly to supplicate the mercy of Almighty God, that would please him to pardon all our manifold sins and transgressions, and to prosper the Arms of the United Colonies, and finally establish the peace and freedom of America, upon solid and lasting foundation.” {Bennett, William J. “The Spirit of America”, page 393. Simon and Shuster, 1997} WHEREAS again on July 2, 1776, General George Washington, issued another General Order to all in his command, reminding his men that “the fate of unborn Millions will now depend, under God on the courage and conduct of this army… Let us therefore rely upon the goodness of the Cause, and the aid of the Supreme Being, in whose hands Victory is”. Novak, Michael and Jane Novak, “Washington’s God”, page 71. Basic Books 2006} WHEREAS Two days later, on July 4, 1776, in Philadelphia, these same sentiments would be immortalized by the Continental Congress in the Declaration of Independence, which concludes, “And for support of this Declaration, with firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our Sacred Honor”. WHEREAS again on July 9, 1776, General George Washington, issued another General Order in which he called for chaplains in each regiment to ensure that the soldiers “attend carefully upon religious exercises.” The order concluded with the following: “The blessing and protection of Heaven are at all times necessary but especially so in times of public distress and danger – the General hopes and trust, that every officer and man, will endeavor so to live, and act, as becomes a good Christian soldier defending the dearest Rights and Liberties of his country.” (Bennett, William J. “The Spirit of America”, page 390. Simon and Shuster, 1997} WHEREAS Just days before the Battle of Long Island on August 27, 1776, General George Washington, issued yet another General Order in which he recommend the keeping of the sabbath and pleaded with his men to shun the immoral temptations that abounded in New York City, exhorting them to “endeavor to check (such behavior) and …reflect, that we can have little hopes of the blessing of Heaven on our Arms, if we insult it by our impiety and folly.” {Novak, Michael and Jane Novak, “Washington’s God”, page 89. Basic Books 2006} WHEREAS it is undeniable that the hand of Providence has been with this country from the beginning and that in order to continue to invoke the Covenant between the Almighty God and the people of the United States of America, which merits the blessings with liberty, protection and prosperity, depend on the American people to be prayerful and righteous in our behavior in the images of our Almighty God. THEREFORE, LET IT BE RESOLVED, that the members of Legislative District 3, Maricopa County, Arizona ask all citizens of the United States of America to declare that on Friday September 23, 2022, Friday October 21, 2022 and on Sunday November 6, 2022 will be days to steadfastly pray and observe the tenants of God so that our country may be worthy of the blessings of the Covenant; liberty, protection and prosperity.

KJ Kuchta and Republicans in Arizona’s LD 3 encourage the nation to set aside these days to pray for our freedom, and pray for God’s hand in the General Elections on November 8th, 2022.

