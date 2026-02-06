Trump Appears Poised to Abandon ‘Mass Deportations’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump, just one year into his first term, is already pivoting away from his unfulfilled campaign pledge to conduct “mass deportations.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to soften the blow:

Don’t believe her.

I made the top of Drudge during the election in 2024 warning that Trump actually wants increased immigration.

Lest anyone forget, the late Sheldon Adelson, Paul Singer, and the rest of our Zionist donor class all champion(ed) mass immigration.

Rather than focus on the mass deportation of illegal aliens — which had widespread public support — “Based” Stephen Miller made deporting critics of Israel one of his first priorities.

Trump focused on dramatic shows of force like we saw in Minneapolis (in lieu of actually conducting mass deportations of illegal aliens), and now that he got a bit of pushback, he’s ready to move on and focus on launching another war with Iran for Israel.

The question now is what ICE is going to do with their massive budget?

I speculated cynically last year that they’d use it for mass “legal” importations.