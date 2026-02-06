By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
President Trump, just one year into his first term, is already pivoting away from his unfulfilled campaign pledge to conduct “mass deportations.”
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to soften the blow:
Don’t believe her.
I made the top of Drudge during the election in 2024 warning that Trump actually wants increased immigration.
Lest anyone forget, the late Sheldon Adelson, Paul Singer, and the rest of our Zionist donor class all champion(ed) mass immigration.
Rather than focus on the mass deportation of illegal aliens — which had widespread public support — “Based” Stephen Miller made deporting critics of Israel one of his first priorities.
Trump focused on dramatic shows of force like we saw in Minneapolis (in lieu of actually conducting mass deportations of illegal aliens), and now that he got a bit of pushback, he’s ready to move on and focus on launching another war with Iran for Israel.
The question now is what ICE is going to do with their massive budget?
I speculated cynically last year that they’d use it for mass “legal” importations.
One thought on “Trump Appears Poised to Abandon ‘Mass Deportations’”
My read on the headline is,
“Fascists Bow To Communists, With Trump Leading The Parade.”
The two wings, flyin’ through the tunnels of tyranny aiming for complete control of everyone and everything.
The darkness darkens. Every day darker and darker. But hey, It’s now the global phenom of the Olympics, coupled with Sunday’s Superbowl. Just look there, and not here, where life is being transformed into prison/slavery/perversion/suffering, with FORCE as the driving FORCE.
There are no heroes. There’s only us, we who believe in The Bill of Rights (a win for everyone), rights that come with being born. But believing is not enough. More must be done to assure The Bill of Rights is honored and recognized as The Supreme Law of the Land and then fully enforced. It’s up to each to dig deep and decide what “more” means.
.