A member of the Rothschild family, Dame Hannah Rothschild, says the Rothschild name walks into the room before anyone else, including politicians and kings.

One thought on “A member of the Rothschild family, Dame Hannah Rothschild, says the Rothschild name walks into the room before anyone else, including politicians and kings.

  1. Definition, SAVING FACE:

    “To avoid humiliation, preserve one’s dignity, reputation, or prestige, and maintain social standing, often by handling an embarrassing situation tactfully or allowing someone else to avoid shame. It’s about managing outward appearances and preventing loss of respect in the eyes of others, acting as a buffer against embarrassment or disgrace.”

    Some faces can’t be saved.

