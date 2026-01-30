A member of the Rothschild family, Dame Hannah Rothschild, says the Rothschild name walks into the room before anyone else, including politicians and kings.
She explains that this sense of status and influence was instilled in her from a very young age, simply because she was… pic.twitter.com/oUtYnqD48K
Definition, SAVING FACE:
“To avoid humiliation, preserve one’s dignity, reputation, or prestige, and maintain social standing, often by handling an embarrassing situation tactfully or allowing someone else to avoid shame. It’s about managing outward appearances and preventing loss of respect in the eyes of others, acting as a buffer against embarrassment or disgrace.”
Some faces can’t be saved.
