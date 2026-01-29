Iran's CIA-Mossad Prince Pahlavi declares his undying loyalty to Israel and promises to turn Iran into an Israeli colony.
That’s what all this is about. That’s what it has always been about.
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) January 28, 2026
One thought on “Iran’s CIA-Mossad Prince Pahlavi declares his undying loyalty to Israel and promises to turn Iran into an Israeli colony. That’s what all this is about. That’s what it has always been about.”
Wow! Nothing says puppet like this guy?
I can read off a cue card with a gun pointed at my head, too.
This guy sounds like a hostage in a movie reading off ransom demands for terrorists. He’s about as believable as a used car salesman.
Actually, I think even a used car salesman is more believable than this guy.
Like Jim Carrey would say in the movie, Liar, liar as he spits out his water:
“OH COME ON!!!…”