98% of AMERICAN politicians are LOYAL to Israel not to Americans 🥺🙄🥺🐓🍭🍭🍭 pic.twitter.com/PCAdZng4m2
— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) February 12, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
98% of AMERICAN politicians are LOYAL to Israel not to Americans 🥺🙄🥺🐓🍭🍭🍭 pic.twitter.com/PCAdZng4m2
— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) February 12, 2026
One thought on “98% of AMERICAN politicians are LOYAL to Israel not to Americans”
2 percent not loyal? seems pretty high!! that’s like 11.. I could probably name 3.