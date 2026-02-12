Netanyahu Officially Joins ‘Board of Peace’ During US Visit as His Forces Continue Killing Palestinians in Gaza

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday officially joined President Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace,” which is meant to oversee a ceasefire deal in Gaza despite the IDF’s constant violations of the truce and daily killing of Palestinians in the Strip.

Netanyahu signed a document to join the board during a meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio before his talks with President Trump.

“Ahead of my meeting at the White House with President Trump, I signed Israel’s accession as a member of ‘Board of Peace,’” Netanyahu wrote on X. “We will continue strengthening the unbreakable alliance between Israel and the United States.”

Rubio and Netanyahu (photo via Netanyahu’s X account)

Also on Wednesday, Gaza’s Health Ministry said that Israeli forces killed at least five Palestinians over the previous 24-hour period, bringing the death toll since the ceasefire deal was signed in early October to 591. More Israeli attacks were reported in Gaza, including gunfire that wounded several Palestinians, including a child, in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, according to Al Jazeera.

The Trump administration’s declaration of the “second phase” of the so-called ceasefire and the formation of the Board of Peace have done nothing to slow Israel’s attacks or address the continued Israeli occupation of more than 50% of Gaza. Netanyahu’s government appears eager to restart the full-scale genocidal campaign, as Israeli media have reported that it has drawn up plans for a renewed offensive to forcibly disarm Hamas.

According to The Times of Israel, if Israel restarts the full-scale bombing campaign, the attacks are “liable to be more intense and more widespread than previous rounds, as Israeli forces will no longer be constrained by the presence of hostages on Gazan soil.”

The New York Times reported that the US has drawn up a plan for Gaza that would require Hamas to give up any weapons it has that are capable of reaching Israel, but will allow the group to keep small arms, an arrangement Netanyahu is unlikely to accept without significant pressure.