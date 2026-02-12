Rep. Nancy Mace says she has seen the Epstein client list and warns that the names on it will shock the entire world.
She adds, as a Republican, that the DOJ is protecting those identities.
According to Mace, the list includes both Republicans and Democrats, along with wealthy… pic.twitter.com/13ZMkINeIo
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 12, 2026
And what’s even more shocking is that the entire world, upon seeing these files, will still just sit on their asses complaining and will not grab a posse and hang these psychopaths out to dry like the rabid animals that they are.