Thomas Massie just exposed that Trump is threatening to “ruin” his supporters’ businesses if they fund his campaign.
“I’m not talking about IRS audits.”
“It’s bigger than that.”
“Here’s what happens behind the scenes … ”
First, Trump allies are coercing Massie’s consultants… pic.twitter.com/vnnOKSU3JE
— Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) January 26, 2026
Amazing how one man is such a threat to such a powerful and manipulative organization like the Zionists.
They are about as narcissistic as Trump is. They truly can’t take any form of negative criticism. I guess that’s why Trump fits right in with them.
Bunch of pathetic psychopaths. Like little babies whining when they can’t get all the attention or when they can’t get their own way.
Pathetic!!!!