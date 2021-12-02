Aussie Cops Launch Manhunt, Checkpoints As Teens Escape from COVID Internment Camp

Matt Agorist

As TFTP reported, in November, the Australian Army began forcibly removing residents in the Northern Territories to the Howard Springs quarantine camp located in Darwin. This police state insanity was launched after just 9 cases of covid were identified in the community of Binjari.

“Residents of Binjari and Rockhole no longer have the five reasons to leave their homes,” said Northern Territory chief minister and leading tyrant of Australia, Michael Gunner, referring to the country’s five allowable reasons to avoid lockdown (buying food and supplies, exercising for up to two hours, care or caregiving, work or education if it can’t be done from home, and to get vaccinated at the nearest possible location).

“They can only leave for medical treatment, in an emergency, or as required by law.”

“It’s highly likely that more residents will be transferred to Howard Springs today, either as positive cases or close contacts,” he continued, adding “We have already identified 38 close contacts from Binjari but that number will go up. Those 38 are being transferred now.”

After media in the West picked up on this atrocious practice of rounding up Aboriginals and forcibly placing them in internment camps, Gunner wrote it off in an unhinged press conference in which he claimed it was all lies and misinformation.

“I don’t really want to lean into the lies that are being spread,” he said. “Although, given these press conferences genuinely get spliced up by international trolls: ‘Hello, conspiracy theorists overseas watching this: Please, get a life’.”

NT chief minister attacks ‘international trolls’ for misinformation about army forcing vaccinations 'Hello to all the international conspiracy theorists watching this,' Gunner said. 'Please get a life.' Thank you for the advice Michael… pic.twitter.com/HlfRvlHjcB — Deleuze (@Kukicat7) November 25, 2021

Despite his rhetoric, however, reports keep flowing out of the region, and, most recently, a rather inspiring tale of teens escaping one of these camps has come to light.

Earlier this week, three teenagers who were being held inside the Norther Australian covid internment camp — escaped. On Tuesday, according to Australian authorities, a manhunt was launched and checkpoints set up after the teens, aged 15, 16 and 17, scaled a fence at the quarantine center and escaped at around 4:30am, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The teens were being held against their will in the internment camp — not because they had Covid-19 — but because they had reportedly been near someone who did. Naturally, they didn’t like being imprisoned for this, so they escaped.

BREAKING: Police set up checkpoints after several wards escaped from government quarantine facility in Howard Springs, Australia. So far, three fugitives have been caught; all three tested negative for COVID-19.https://t.co/CKjJ5pbadepic.twitter.com/X04pm3Ox3m — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 1, 2021

Because a few people tested positive in the community last month, literally hundreds of people — who all tested negative — have been rounded up and shipped off to the quarantine camp.

In a completely detached understatement, the tyrant behind this madness, Gunner, said that quarantine was “pretty hard for some people … used to being close to family and community.”

“Pretty hard?” Really?

Completely destroying his own narrative that these camps are voluntary and acceptable, after a manhunt was launched and checkpoints setup by police to catch and arrest the escaped teens, Gunner told the press that “there will be consequences” for anyone who tries to escape his camps.

“Absconding from Howard Springs isn’t just dangerous — it is incredibly stupid,” he said.

“Because we will catch you and there will be consequences.”

Despite rhetoric claiming that the detention at this facility was voluntary and pleasant, these recent escapes say otherwise. One does not scale a fence and risk jail and thousands of dollars in fines to leave a club med-type facility, yet this is exactly what’s happening.

Prior to the teens escaping, another man — who also did not have Covid-19 — broke free from the internment camp. As ABC reports:

The escape comes days after a 27-year-old man escaped the facility by scaling a fence and heading for the Mitchell Street party strip in a waiting vehicle. The man tested negative for the virus but the incident is still under investigation, with police searching for the driver of the vehicle involved.

This is not a conspiracy theory. The Australian government is rounding up people and forcibly detaining them in a prison camp and treating them like fugitives if they try to leave. Gunner is the one who is actually spreading lies and misinformation and the fact that this isn’t a front page story on every news outlet in the world, speaks to the complacency of those who believe him.

