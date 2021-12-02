NYPD is negotiating with man armed with a shotgun outside the United Nations; staff not in danger

CNN

United Nations officials say the New York Police Department continues to “negotiate with an individual armed with a shotgun” outside the UN, but that no staff or associates are in danger.

Earlier, the NYPD responded to several 911 calls reporting a man with what appeared to be a shotgun on East 42nd Street and 1st Avenue, near the United Nations New York Headquarters, Detective Hubert Reyes said.

Two law enforcement officials say the man was seen muttering to himself and also has what appears to be a bag with him.

The bomb squad has responded as a precaution, both sources said.