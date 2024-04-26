Axios Poll: Majority of Americans Now Want Mass Deportations

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The majority of Americans, 51%, now want mass deportations of illegal immigrants, according to a new Axios/Harris poll.

From Axios, “Exclusive poll: America warms to mass deportations”:

Half of Americans — including 42% of Democrats — say they’d support mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, according to a new Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll. – And 30% of Democrats — as well as 46% of Republicans — now say they’d end birthright citizenship, something guaranteed under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Republicans like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have spent the past year or so shipping illegal aliens deeper into the country in the name of “owning the libs” but it’s now clear as day that attitudes have shifted and the American people want these illegal aliens to be deported.

Will a single Republican governor rise up to the challenge or are they just going to continue spending all their time passing hate speech laws aimed at outlawing “antisemitism” and criticism of Israel?