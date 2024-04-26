Big Pharma Officially Listed As Leading Cause of Death in America

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Big Pharma is now officially the leading cause of deaths in America, according to new data quietly released by the government.

Prescription drugs are now the leading cause of death in the United States today, surpassing heart disease and cancer. Psychiatric drugs take third place as the top killer.

Naturalnews.com reports: Pharmaceutical drugs are supposed to be “medicine,” or so we are told, and yet they continue to top the charts as the most prolific life-enders in American society. Why are we putting up with this?

Peter C. Gøtzsche, writing for the Brownstone Institute, looked at a consortium of research on this subject. His findings point to serious problems with the legal drug industry as regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Believe it or not, legal drugs as approved by the FDA and prescribed by doctors are one of the top killers of Americans. This means that doctors are technically the leading cause of death in America, making them more dangerous than criminals.

Keep in mind that the studies Gøtzsche looked at are all antiquated. There is simply not that much up-to-date information about this subject, likely because it would expose the drug industry as the death racket that it is.

Deaths from “natural causes” usually caused by pharmaceuticals

Another interesting little tidbit dredged up by Gøtzsche involves hospital records and coroners’ reports, which are routinely manipulated to cover up the pharmaceutical drug death pandemic.

Most deaths listed as stemming from “natural” or “unknown” causes can actually be traced back to pharmaceutical poisoning, and especially pharmaceuticals that are prescribed for psychiatric ailments.

“Even when young patients with schizophrenia suddenly drop dead, it is called natural death,” Gøtzsche writes. “But it is not natural to die young and it is well known that neuroleptics can cause lethal heart arrhythmias.”

“Many people die from the drugs they take without raising any suspicion that it could be an adverse drug effect. Depression drugs kill many people, mainly among the elderly, because they can cause orthostatic hypotension, sedation, confusion and dizziness. The drugs double the risk of falls and hip fractures in a dose-dependent manner, and within one year after a hip fracture, about one-fifth of the patients will have died. As elderly people often fall anyway, it is not possible to know if such deaths are drug deaths.”

Another common cause of death in America are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which are sold over the counter at drug and grocery stores all across the country.

“They have killed hundreds of thousands of people, mainly through heart attacks and bleeding stomach ulcers, but these deaths are unlikely to be coded as adverse drug reactions, as such deaths also occur in patients who do not take the drugs,” Gøtzsche adds.

A 1998 meta-analysis based out of the U.S. estimated that at least 106,000 patients die every year in hospitals due to adverse effects from NSAIDs and other drugs. One can imagine how much higher that number is today with many more drugs now on the market.

Back in 1998, it was rare for the average person to take pharmaceutical drugs of any kind. Today, pharmaceutical drug usage is so common that all newborns, as of 2019, are now expected to take prescription drugs for roughly half their lives.