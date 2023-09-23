Because you marched, organized, and voted, we passed the most significant gun safety legislation in 30 years. But let’s be clear — we have more work to do.
Today, I am proud to share that I will oversee the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. pic.twitter.com/i16sAr98Yz
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 22, 2023
Posted: September 23, 2023
Categories: Videos
No worries, Cackles is in charge. Therefore this has already failed.