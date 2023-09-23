Because you marched, organized, and voted, we passed the most significant gun safety legislation in 30 years. But let’s be clear — we have more work to do.

One thought on “Because you marched, organized, and voted, we passed the most significant gun safety legislation in 30 years. But let’s be clear — we have more work to do.

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*