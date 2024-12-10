Benjamin Netanyahu and the US Government are hunting down Christians.
They will subjugate, rape and KILL ALL of them on their march to “Greater Israel”. pic.twitter.com/SxMVKDZHhg
— Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) December 10, 2024
2 thoughts on “Benjamin Netanyahu and the US Government are hunting down Christians. They will subjugate, rape and KILL ALL of them on their march to “Greater Israel”.”
Stew Peters is the skinny Alex Jones, don’t trust this piece of shit
If so, then God will hunt them down…that Johnny Cash song “sooner or later God’ll hunt you down” rings in my head…