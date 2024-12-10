Benjamin Netanyahu and the US Government are hunting down Christians. They will subjugate, rape and KILL ALL of them on their march to “Greater Israel”.

Benjamin Netanyahu and the US Government are hunting down Christians. They will subjugate, rape and KILL ALL of them on their march to “Greater Israel”. pic.twitter.com/SxMVKDZHhg — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) December 10, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



