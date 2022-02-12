Feb 10, 2022 • Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is now softening his tone on guns, after saying “hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15,” during his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2019, reported Logan Ratick.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
5 thoughts on “Beto O’Rourke flip-flops on guns for Texas gubernatorial run”
No need to comment, we all know he’s a fake Hispanic as well as a desperate fake politician
Only flip flopping to fool those with little intelligence
His agenda will not change
If this swine manages to worm his way into power through theft
obviously, we’ll all be the lesser for it.
Don’t give a damn what the scrote says
Even while gurgling in his own body fluids
Now he is showing his ability to lie and mean it. The POS is really a politician, he knows what to say. Can’t trust a scumbag, it’s deep down in the DNA.