Beto O’Rourke flip-flops on guns for Texas gubernatorial run


Newsmax TV
Feb 10, 2022Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is now softening his tone on guns, after saying “hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15,” during his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2019, reported Logan Ratick.

5 thoughts on “Beto O’Rourke flip-flops on guns for Texas gubernatorial run

  5. Now he is showing his ability to lie and mean it. The POS is really a politician, he knows what to say. Can’t trust a scumbag, it’s deep down in the DNA.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*