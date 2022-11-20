Biden calls deadly shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs a ‘senseless attack’ that ‘happens far too often’: ‘Get weapons of war off America’s streets’

President Joe Biden released a statement denouncing the “senseless attack” at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado that left five people dead and more than a dozen others wounded.

“Gun violence continues to have a devastating and particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation, and threats of violence are increasing,” Biden said in a statement Sunday afternoon, citing the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, and the growing violence against transgender people.

“Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence,” the statement continued. “Yet it happens far too often. We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot and must not tolerate hate.”

