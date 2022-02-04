Biden denies religious exemption to Navy chaplain

Don Surber

Biden’s purge of conservatives in the military hit a new low when his commanders refused a Navy chaplain of a religious exemption to his unconstitutional vaccine mandate.

Fox reported, “The chaplain, who spoke with Fox News Digital on the condition of anonymity, said he faces possible dismissal from the Navy after nearly two decades of service due to his refusal to get a vaccine.

“He would miss out on crucial retirement pay and benefits if he’s dismissed before hitting the 20-year mark.”

He’s in the Navy Reserves.

Biden’s military commanders are not granting religious exemptions.

CNN reported, “The Marine Corps granted two religious exemptions to the military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate, making it the first and only military branch to grant religious exceptions since the requirement went into effect in August.

“In its weekly Covid-19 update, the Marine Corps said it had received 3,350 requests for religious exemptions and had processed 3,212 of them. But for the first time, the Marine Corps said it had granted two of the requests. The service offered no additional information about why these specific requests had been granted.

“Each of the services has received several thousand requests for religious exemptions to the military’s vaccine mandate. But until this week, none of those requests have been granted, though the services still have many requests to process.

“According to the latest updates, the Navy received 3,038 religious exemption requests, though the service does not say how many have been processed. The Army has received 2,128 requests and rejected 162 so far. The Air Force has received 2,387 and rejected 229.”

Biden ordered his mandate in August, a month after the CDC told him the vaccine does not stop the transmission of covid, which undercut his sole argument for the vaccine.

This is a purge of people who believe in God.

The last thing we want is a Godless military.

