Biden Proclaims May as Jewish-American Heritage Month, Calls on All Americans to Denounce Antisemitism by Shiryn Ghermezian

He also announced details regarding a national strategy to combat antisemitism which includes “comprehensive actions the Federal Government will undertake” to counteract antisemitic behavior online, in schools and on college campuses, according to a White House statement. The strategy aims to “improve security to prevent antisemitic incidents and attacks, and build cross-community solidarity against antisemitism and other forms of hate.”

