Biden Regime Delays Paychecks to National Guard Members for Christmas After Announcing Another $45 Billion Giveaway to Ukraine

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Earlier this week, Senate Republicans, under the leadership of Mitch McConnell, came to an agreement with Democrats on a $1.7 trillion spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

The bill gives another $44.9 billion to Ukraine — where it disappears into the ether.

According to Roll Call, “The package includes $858 billion in defense spending, a nearly 10 percent increase over the previous fiscal year, and $787 billion in nondefense spending, close to an 8 percent increase. It also would provide roughly $85 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine and disaster relief.”

But despite the price tag, the bill does not secure the open US border with Mexico.

And the bill does little to help working Americans or their families.

Nationa Guard members were informed this week that their check will not come in until after Christmas.

$45 billion for the Ukrainian military – But no Christmas presents for National Guardsmen here at home.

Via The Post Millennial

Gateway Pundit